Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,412. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $232.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total transaction of $99,485.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 33,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,624,396.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and have sold 242,662 shares worth $49,447,386. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

