Zacks: Analysts Expect Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report sales of $14.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the lowest is $14.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $55.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $56.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $79.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $92.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 298.34% and a negative net margin of 67.53%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sequans Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SQNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Numen Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQNS stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

