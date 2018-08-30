Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Inc (MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $14.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $214.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $215.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

