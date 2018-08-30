Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $20.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $21.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $344.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $290.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.04.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total transaction of $24,495,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 553,121 shares in the company, valued at $181,351,782.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $91,578,625. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $17,249,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.51. 945,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,678. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $505.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.