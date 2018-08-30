Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.81. 34,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,557. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $149.34.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

