Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $360.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

ICUI stock opened at $306.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a one year low of $169.07 and a one year high of $321.70.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $238,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total transaction of $199,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 889,401 shares of company stock valued at $255,456,219 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advantus Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.