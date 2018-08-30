Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Strong Sell

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

AHT opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $389.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Tallis sold 20,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $168,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $339,406. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,636,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 364,506 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 172,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.