Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Israel Chemicals (ICL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Israel Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.88.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. Israel Chemicals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Israel Chemicals will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Israel Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 276.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,305 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $245,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 147.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

