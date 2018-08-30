ZPER Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, BitForex, HitBTC and Coinsuper. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $364,859.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,887,721 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

