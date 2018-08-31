-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Good Times Restaurants’ earnings. Good Times Restaurants also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Good Times Restaurants.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter.

GTIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Good Times Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Good Times Restaurants worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.33.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.