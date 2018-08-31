$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A.

Get CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A alerts:

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 38.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 44.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,419. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.