-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

AKTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 271,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,180. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $55,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $28,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 226,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment.

