$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Comtech Telecomm. reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $848.75 million, a PE ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $49,683.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 328.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth $8,165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

