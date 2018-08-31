$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.56. Emerge Energy Services reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerge Energy Services.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

EMES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE EMES opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.93. Emerge Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMES. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

