$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2018

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $829,785.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,786. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 513,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after buying an additional 164,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 113,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,072. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

