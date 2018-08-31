$0.47 EPS Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Addus Homecare posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In related news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $60,459,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after acquiring an additional 141,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 97,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $830.22 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.39. Addus Homecare has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

