-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.93). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,136. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer bought 3,500 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 54.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $3,120,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

