$1.00 EPS Expected for Macerich Co (MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Macerich reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Macerich stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. Macerich has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.