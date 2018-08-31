$1.15 EPS Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.10. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 427,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,487. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

In related news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $6,921,210.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,035 shares of company stock worth $19,333,892. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,284,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 120,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.