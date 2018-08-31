$1.21 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $2,004,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at $19,581,634.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LECO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

