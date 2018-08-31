$1.78 EPS Expected for Lendingtree Inc (TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. Lendingtree posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.18.

TREE stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.95. 1,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $205.45 and a 12 month high of $404.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $3,857,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,754,945.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $244,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,022 shares of company stock worth $46,788,085. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

