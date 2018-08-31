$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Chemours Co (CC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 1,398,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.84. Chemours has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

