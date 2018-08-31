$10.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report $10.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.86 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $43.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.28 billion to $43.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $45.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. MED initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.94.

NYSE HON traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. 121,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

