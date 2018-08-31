111, Inc. Plans $140 Million IPO for September 12th (YI)

111, Inc. (YI) is planning to raise $140 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, September 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 9,300,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, 111, Inc. generated $184 million in revenue and had a net loss of $37.3 million. The company has a market cap of $702.9 million.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO.

111, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to build the largest integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China powered by technology. In 2010, our founders launched 1 Drugstore , one of the first online retail pharmacies in China. Today, we provide hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and medical services, directly through our online retail pharmacy and indirectly through our offline pharmacy network. According to Frost & Sullivan, 1 Drugstore has been the largest direct sales online pharmacy in China since 2016 in terms of GMV. In 2016, we commenced our online medical services through our internet hospital, 1 Clinic (1 ), to provide consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. We are building our core competencies in the areas of smart supply chain, cloud-based solutions, big data and medical expertise, and are reshaping the pharmaceutical value chain in China using our New Retail platform. “.

111, Inc. was founded in 2010 and has 1117 employees. The company is located at 3-4/F, No.295 ZuChongZhi Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 21 2053 6666. or on the web at http://www.111.com.cn.

