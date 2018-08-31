12,141 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,868.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 85,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

