13,400 Shares in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,679,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 83,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALV. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KALV opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.53. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. sell-side analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

