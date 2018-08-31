1,493,684 Shares in Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,493,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 4.99% of Charah Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Jack A. Blossman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Charah Solutions Inc has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. analysts forecast that Charah Solutions Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.