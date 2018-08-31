150,000 Shares in Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN) Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.71% of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRN opened at $13.18 on Friday. Invesco Frontier Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

About Invesco Frontier Markets ETF

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

