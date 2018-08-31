$177.98 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $177.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.17 million and the highest is $180.58 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $180.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $717.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $728.97 million to $761.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $186,998.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,817 shares of company stock valued at $942,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,265,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,162 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,788,000 after acquiring an additional 420,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,383,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 632,897 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,144. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

