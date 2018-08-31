$18.28 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $18.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $18.70 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $17.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $72.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.70 million to $73.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $99.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $98.90 million to $100.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million.

Several research firms have commented on FSBW. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $206,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $265,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $814,652. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

