18,767 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000.

RSP opened at $106.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

