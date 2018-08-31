1,933,331 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,933,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,023,000. Host Hotels and Resorts makes up about 2.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Host Hotels and Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,295. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

