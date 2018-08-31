$199.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) will post sales of $199.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.91 million. Chemical Financial reported sales of $175.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full-year sales of $788.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.39 million to $805.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $849.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $823.89 million to $873.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemical Financial.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemical Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,003,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemical Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chemical Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,945,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258,881 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Chemical Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,269,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chemical Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,943,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemical Financial has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

