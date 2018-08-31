$2.06 EPS Expected for Union Pacific Co. (UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,275,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,733,540,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,538,000 after buying an additional 421,408 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after buying an additional 1,977,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

