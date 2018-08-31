$2.28 EPS Expected for Home Depot Inc (HD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. Home Depot posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

NYSE HD traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $200.37. 115,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,362. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Home Depot by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,244 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,803,000 after acquiring an additional 934,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

