$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.72 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

DFS stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $2,153,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,076,888.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,225. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,674,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 977,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 588,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,452,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,361,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 434,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

