2,052,320 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,052,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,053,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.30% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,897,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,714,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 692,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 229,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,200,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 120,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

