215,040 Shares in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Purchased by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 215,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,361,000. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises about 1.2% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $177.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total transaction of $150,163,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,389,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,046,430. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

