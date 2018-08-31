2,164 Shares in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,285.6% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

