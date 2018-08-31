2,665,349 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,665,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,290,000. American Campus Communities makes up 1.5% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.95% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $6,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,247,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,042 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 62.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

ACC opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.23 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

