2,898 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 101.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 89.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 569,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 269,158 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 635.3% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 96,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

