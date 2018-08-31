29,400 Shares in IDT Co. (IDT) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at $255,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IDT by 65.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDT by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDT by 34.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $5.24 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.41 million during the quarter. IDT had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,529. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Telecom Platform Services, Unified Communications as a Service, and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer services; and wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers.

