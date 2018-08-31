$32.57 Million in Sales Expected for Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) will announce sales of $32.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Azure Power Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $32.63 million. Azure Power Global posted sales of $27.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will report full-year sales of $141.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.13 million to $142.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $195.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azure Power Global.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 3,077.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 296,972 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

