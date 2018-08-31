$380.24 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit Inc (FIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will report sales of $380.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.50 million. Fitbit posted sales of $392.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fitbit from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Shares of FIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,939. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,000 in the last three months. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 156,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 14.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter worth $377,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

