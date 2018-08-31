$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.76 billion and the highest is $4.86 billion. Danaher posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $19.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.73 billion to $19.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In related news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,813,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $8,044,909.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,961 shares of company stock valued at $30,619,691 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $103,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 506.4% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $106.08.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.