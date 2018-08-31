46,706 Shares in Whitestone REIT (WSR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.73 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $533.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.20%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

