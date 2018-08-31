49,126 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) Acquired by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $66.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

