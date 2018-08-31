$6.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2018

Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $6.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $30.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PIRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,064. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 664,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,592,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 968,987 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

