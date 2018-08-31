$6.35 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (ARGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $6.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $9.28 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $34.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 million to $41.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 million to $37.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover argenx.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on argenx from $93.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

ARGX opened at $93.66 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

