$60.01 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will report $60.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $71.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $271.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $267.30 million to $286.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin acquired 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $705,856.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. 813,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

